Army Aviation Soldiers and Equipment Deploy to Central Command

Colchester, Vt. - Aviation Soldiers from Company C, 3-126 Army Aviation, 86th Troop Command, Garrison Support Command, Vermont Army National Guard, will conduct air ambulance missions across their area of responsibility.



“This unit has remarkable depth of experience and exemplify professionalism in Army aviation,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard, “Most importantly, they know how critical it is to be a part of something much larger than themselves. Vermonters should be proud of how large a role this unit plays in our international missions.”



The units have been preparing for their deployment to U.S. Central Command for over a year, which has its own set of requirements and missions. This unit previously deployed in 2018.



“Vermont and the country are fortunate to have such dedicated service members in the Vermont National Guard, who are always willing to answer the call,” said Governor Phil Scott. “We are incredibly appreciative of their dedication, as well as their families who sacrifice while their loved ones are away on deployment,” said Scott.



Members of the Vermont National Guard Family Programs stand ready to support the families of Soldiers while they are deployed. Family Programs offers child and youth programming, family counseling, tax preparation services, financial counseling, Veteran's outreach, a 24-hour hotline, and much more. Unit family members are encouraged to reach out to their Family Programs Representative anytime.



"Charlie Company has worked extremely hard preparing for this deployment and we are excited to move into theater and begin performing the MEDEVAC mission that we are so passionate about,” said U.S. Army Maj. David Johnston, commander, Company C 3/126 Army Aviation (Air Ambulance).



There will be a send-off ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington on Saturday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will take place inside the hangar. Please arrive at the gate by 9:00 a.m. to get through security. We will also show the ceremony live on Facebook @VermontNationalGuard. Please RSVP to Capt. Mike Arcovitch at mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil or 802-734-1677 if you’d like to attend.

