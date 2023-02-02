Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army and Air Force takes over USS Tripoli’s Flight Deck

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    U.S. Army and Air Force takes over USS Tripoli’s Flight Deck
    By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod
    USS Tripoli Public Affairs

    PACIFIC OCEAN– Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) worked with the United States Army’s 16th Combat Aviation Brigade based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and the United States Air Force’s 66th Rescue Squadron, based out of Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, to land both UH-60M Black Hawk, HH-60 Pave Hawk and AH-64 Apache helicopters on Tripoli’s flight deck, Jan. 22-26.
    “Tripoli helped the Army pilots by giving them the hours of practice landing on a ship so that they could complete their deck landing qualification,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Keith Hibbert, Tripoli’s air operations officer.
    As a result of these joint operations, Tripoli was able to cross train with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
    “It was extremely rewarding being able to work with the Air Force and Army during this evolution because it’s not something you get to do every day,” said Lt. Jon Kokot, Tripoli’s mini boss.
    The qualification tested not only the pilots, but Tripoli’s flight deck crew as well.
    Air Force, Army, and Navy pilots use different terminology and procedures, presenting a unique challenge for Tripoli’s crew. The U.S. Army’s aircraft also require a different procedure to secure them to the flight deck.
    “The Apache helicopter has different tie down points for the chains that we’ve never seen before,” said Kokot. “We had to have one of their guys come out and show us how to tie the helicopter down.”
    The experience gave Tripoli’s crew a chance to prepare for similar evolutions in the future and expand the ship’s capabilities. The landing qualifications demonstrated that Tripoli has the ability to conduct flight operations with other military branches.
    Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
    For more information about Tripoli, head to the command’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/usstripoli) and Instagram (www.instgram.com/officialusstripoli) pages.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 10:52
    Story ID: 437694
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Air Force takes over USS Tripoli’s Flight Deck, by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    66th Rescue Squadron
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT