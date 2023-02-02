Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Renovation of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters, Building FC530, at MCB Camp Lejeune

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Military & Federal Construction Company Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina, a $13,252,348, firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F4576) under multiple award construction contract (N40085-21-D-0102) for the renovation of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters, Building FC530, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

    Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by July 2024.

    Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $13,252,348 are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Seven proposals were received for this task order.

    NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.

    NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.

    For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

