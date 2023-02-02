Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Military & Federal Construction Company Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina, a $17,830,641, firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F4536) under multiple award construction contract (N40085-21-D-0102) for the renovation of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters, Building HP512, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by November 2024.



Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $17,830,641 are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Nine proposals were received for this task order.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 10:25 Story ID: 437690 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Renovations of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters, Building HP512, at MCB Camp Lejeune, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.