Former FORCM Retires from NMFSC Completing 40 Years of Federal Service

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Retired Force Master Chief (FORCM) Laura Martinez will soon enjoy her second retirement, but this time from civil service here at Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC).



Martinez began her service to nation when she enlisted in the Navy on April 16, 1979, completing more than 32 years of active-duty service beginning as a Hospital Corpsman and retiring as the senior Hospital Corpsman in the Navy.



A native of Lafayette, La., Martinez following her retirement from the Navy, she worked in the civilian sector for Whitney, Bradley and Brown, in Reston, Va. in the Healthcare Sector until her move to San Antonio, Texas in October 2013.



The Road to Force Master Chief



After boot camp at Recruit Training Command Orlando, Fla. and Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes, Ill., Martinez’ first duty station was back to Orlando with Naval Regional Medical Center. Other duty stations included: Naval Hospital Guam; Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Fla; Field Medical Training, Camp Lejeune, N.C.; 2nd Force Service Support Group, Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), Washington, D.C.; and Naval Hospital, Okinawa Japan, where she was selected to attend the Air Force Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy at Maxwell Air Force Base’s Guenther Annex in Montgomery, Ala. Upon graduation, she reported to 3rd Medical Battalion Okinawa, Japan. It was during this tour she was selected for Master Chief and the Command Master Chief (CMDCM) program.



After attending the Navy’s Senior Enlisted Academy in Newport, R.I., she returned to Naval Hospital, Okinawa as CMDCM. At the end of this tour, she once again returned to the operational forces with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejeune, N.C. and deployed to Southeast Asia. Subsequent CMDCM tours included: National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Md.; back to Camp Lejeune, N.C. as the CMDCM of Field Medical Training Battalion-East (FMTB-East).



In November 2007, Navy history was made when Vice Adm. Adam Robinson selected Martinez as the new Force Master Chief of BUMED and Director Hospital Corps. She oversaw 26,000 active and Reserve Hospital Corpsmen.

Martinez was only the second woman to serve as the FORCM and was the first African American selected for this role. “I was truly honored by the selection to serve as the twelfth Force Master Chief,” said Martinez. “Being the first women of color and the second woman to hold this position, I hope I set the path for those who will come behind me.”



Service to Sailors Continued as Civilian



In February 2015, Martinez was selected as the Corporate Enterprise Training Activity Resource Systems (CeTARS) Quota Manager for Navy Medicine. A position she has held through her upcoming retirement at NMFSC from the N7 Education and Training Directorate.



Formerly Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC) when Martinez began working at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, the one thing that never wavered was her dedication to work, Navy Medicine and helping to grow new generations of Hospital Corpsman. NMETLC formerly changed names to NMFSC in 2019.



Martinez, as the Lead Student Quota Manager for all Navy Medicine training programs, has provided exceptional oversight of student movement for 551 officer and enlisted programs and 30,000 students annually across the enterprise.



“Her superb oversight of 13 student quota coordinators and meticulous data management enabled timely tracking, graduation, awarding of Navy Enlisted Classifications, flow of transcripts for 56,000 personnel, and delivery of 210,000 well-trained expeditionary medical experts, which improved Navy Medicine’s ability to project medical power in support of Naval Superiority,” said Beth Swatzell, NMFSC N7 Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff. “The subject matter expert for the BUMED and Naval Education and Training Command Feasibility Studies and Student Input Plan execution, Mrs. Martinez coordinated annual validation of quota requirements for 225 courses and training capacity for 610 locations. Her efforts enabled resource adjustments and mitigated constraints for critical medical programs, ensuring adequate training capacity to meet Fleet requirements in support of warfighter readiness!”



During her eight years at NMFSC, Martinez has made a tremendous impact not only through her job, but as a mentor and friend to many at NMFSC.

“Mrs. Martinez has a very special and unique background having served as the Force Master Chief,” said Swatzell. “She humbly responds when asked for her guidance and insight by senior enlisted and officers alike. She remains exceptionally committed to and engaged in the well-being of NMFSC, Navy Medicine and Sailors across the Navy Medicine enterprise. Mrs. Martinez’ decades of service in and out of uniform, will continue to impact Navy Medicine well into the future, and for that – we are forever grateful!”



Martinez impact on NMFSC was not lost on current NMFSC enlisted leaders, including the current command master chief.



“Words can’t express how grateful we are for Laura’s many contributions,” said NMFSC CMDCM Jason Reynolds. “She has gracefully sacrificed so much of herself for the betterment of our Navy and our Navy Medicine team. Since my arrival at Naval Medical Forces Support Command, she has been a trusted mentor, incredible supporter, and a dear friend. It’s hard to put into words just how close the entire command is to Laura. She is loved and appreciated by everyone and while we understand retirement is inevitable, we are truly sad to see her depart. No one has earned their retirement more than Laura. The true legacy she leaves behind will continue to force multiply the strength of our force for decades to come.



“Laura, please know you’re loved by so many, and we will forever remain ready to lend you our support just as you have done for so many throughout your life,” added Reynolds. “Continue to smile and spread love to all those who are lucky enough to share in your life’s journey and feel the warmth of your presence.”



Martinez is married to retired Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief Ismael “Marty” Martinez. They have two adult children, Joseph and Alyssia, and grandchildren, Jordan and Zadie, that she will now enjoy spending more time with.



NOTE: The BUMED Historian, Andre Sobocinski, contributed to this article.

