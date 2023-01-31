USS John P. Murtha Conducts Singapore Port Call

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk | SINGAPORE (Jan. 31, 2023) Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk | SINGAPORE (Jan. 31, 2023) Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) gets underway from Sembawang, Singapore after a scheduled port call, Jan. 31, 2023. Port calls are part of the Navy’s routine operations and allow Sailors an opportunity to decompress from the high demand of life at sea, contributing to the overall mission readiness of the ship. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE- The amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) departed Singapore after a scheduled port call, Jan. 31.



"Singapore has provided us an opportunity for the crew to rest and reset during this deployment," said Captain Doug Langenberg, John P. Murtha Commanding Officer. "Thank you to the community for welcoming the Sailors and Marines into a city filled with so much culture and history. We are excited to get back to sea!"



Sailors, and Marines from the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), had a number of opportunities to rest and unwind on and off base. In conjunction with Naval Base Sembawang’s own Morale, Welfare, Recreation (MWR) program, Sailors were granted opportunities and transportation to visit popular local establishments such as restaurants, local shopping, and gyms around Singapore.



"Not only was this my first time in Singapore but I got to experience it during the Lunar New Year,” said Gunner’s Mate Seaman Leonardo Perez. “For me it was a once in a life time experience and one I will always remember."



Sailors and Marines were also offered the opportunity to give back to the community by volunteering with the Salvation Army by spending their time at the main donation processing center for Singapore sorting donations into bins, packaging clothes, and loading, moving and transporting the donations.



"We had a large outpouring of interest from our Sailors and Marines in service opportunities here in Singapore,” said Navy chaplain Lt. Jared Payne. “We are so grateful that we were able to partner with the Salvation Army in helping them serve the community. It was hard work but extremely rewarding knowing that we were contributing to their important work."

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo Pacific region.



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock ships USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.