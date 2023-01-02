COVID-19 Centralized Screening Area is Closing

Bethesda, Maryland (February 1, 2023) – Due to decreased demand for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s (WRNMMC) COVID-19 Centralized Screening Area (CSA) will permanently close on Friday, Feb. 3.

“Closing the CSA allows WRNMMC to realign our resources to serve our patient population better,” shared Army Col. (Dr.) Jayson Blaylock, WRNMMC director of medical services. “COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment in our primary care clinics.”

The closure also means that COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen self-testing kits will no longer be distributed from that location. The self-testing kits will be available for pick-up at WRNMMC’s primary clinics.

All TRICARE beneficiaries with a military ID card may receive up to four testing kits per individual or ten per household per month.

Testing kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For other COVID-19 testing resources, please visit:

• covid.gov/tests

• testinglocator.cdc.gov

• tricare.mil/HealthWellness/HealthyLiving/Coronavirus/COVID-Symptoms-and-Testing

For more information or to stay up to date on COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen self-testing kits distribution, visit walterreed.tricare.mil/News-Gallery/Alerts/Vaccine-Site-CSA-Closures.

About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the Nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011 to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.

We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our Nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans, and our Nation's leaders.

We're committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.

