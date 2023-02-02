Air Force first responders work emergency best practices

Photo By Todd Cromar | (Left to right) Chad Carrier, lead firefighter, and Airman 1st Class Joseph Brock,...... read more read more

Photo By Todd Cromar | (Left to right) Chad Carrier, lead firefighter, and Airman 1st Class Joseph Brock, fire protection apprentice, both with 775th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department, practice cutting into a salvaged canopy for the purpose of emergency aircrew extraction Jan. 24, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This was one of several scenarios practiced during an emergency responder working group exercise attended by first responders from across the Air Force to explore emergency engine shutdown and aircrew extraction best practices specific to F-35 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page