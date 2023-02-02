HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah - Fire, safety and program representatives recently gathered at Hill Air Force Base to take part in an emergency response working group to establish emergency engine shutdown and aircrew extraction best practices specific to F-35 aircraft.
Civilian and military personnel representing fire departments from Hill AFB, Eglin AFB, Florida, Eielson AFB, Alaska, Luke AFB, Arizona, Lockheed Martin, the Navy, 388th Fighter Wing, and F-35 Joint Program Office participated in the two-day event.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 17:24
|Story ID:
|437657
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force first responders work emergency best practices, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT