    Air Force first responders work emergency best practices

    Chad Carrier, lead firefighter, and Airman 1st Class Joseph Brock,

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Story by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah - Fire, safety and program representatives recently gathered at Hill Air Force Base to take part in an emergency response working group to establish emergency engine shutdown and aircrew extraction best practices specific to F-35 aircraft.

    Civilian and military personnel representing fire departments from Hill AFB, Eglin AFB, Florida, Eielson AFB, Alaska, Luke AFB, Arizona, Lockheed Martin, the Navy, 388th Fighter Wing, and F-35 Joint Program Office participated in the two-day event.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 17:24
    Story ID: 437657
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
