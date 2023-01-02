SOUTHCOM holds groundbreaking ceremony for new housing construction

Photo By Maria Gallegos | From left, Chief Operating Officer of Lendlease Communities Phillip Carpenter, Army...... read more read more Photo By Maria Gallegos | From left, Chief Operating Officer of Lendlease Communities Phillip Carpenter, Army Materiel Command Commander Gen. Edward Daly, City of Doral Mayor Christi Fraga, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Laura Richardson, Lt. Gov. Janette Nunez, Miami-Dade District 12 Commissioner Juan Bermudez, IMCOM Readiness Director Brenda McCullough, and USAG Miami General Manager Larry Kilgore broke ground Jan. 30 to announce the new military housing construction project for service members and their families stationed at Doral, Florida. The project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2027, will comprise 139 units that will accommodate approximately 200 families. see less | View Image Page

Military leaders, key civic representatives, and housing partners gathered Jan. 30 to break ground on a new housing construction project for service members and their families stationed at Doral, Florida.



Construction, which is expected to start this fall and scheduled to be completed by 2027, will provide privatized military housing near the U.S. Southern Command Headquarters in Doral and the greater Miami – Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area.



The project originated in 2015 when the Federal Aviation Administration offered the use of the land. The collaboration between the Army, FAA, SOUTHCOM, Army Materiel Command, Installation Management Command, Assistant Secretary of the Army (IE&E), City of Doral, congressional support, and housing partners enabled the project to become a reality.



With more than 51 acres of land that will be transferred from the FAA to the Army, just across from SOUTHCOM Gate 2, the new construction will provide housing for nearly 200 military service members and their families, which will help lessen the stress of financial challenges when living in a high-cost metropolitan area.



In March 2022 the Army selected Lendlease, a privatized housing partner, to execute the project. They will plan, design, build, and manage the new construction.



SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Laura Richardson, Miami-Dade County District 12 Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, City of Doral Mayor Christi Fraga, and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26) were guest speakers, along with U.S. Army Materiel Command Commander Gen. Edward Daly and IMCOM Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough in attendance.



“This is a very special day for IMCOM, our service members and their families,” McCullough said at the event. “Offering housing near the installation will make a huge difference in the service members’ readiness, morale, and their overall quality of life and we look forward to continued collaboration with the team and the day of completion.”

Richardson also noted during her remarks the importance of taking care of service members and recognizing communities for their continued support that will improve quality of life and enhance readiness.



“The impact of increased living and housing costs was a driving factor to develop affordable, permanent housing to take care of our number one priority – our service members and their families,” she said. “This community and many leaders have been steadfast in helping us bring this project to a reality … Championing initiatives like these prove we are all collectively committed to doing right by our service members and their families who are committed to protect and defend the Nation we all love so dearly … SOUTHCOM is eternally grateful for your support.



“This is truly a win-win for everyone,” Richardson concluded. “The SOUTHCOM team looks forward to strengthening our bonds with the City of Doral and the State of Florida as we grow our roots deeper into this amazing community.”



Fraga, the city’s newly elected mayor, also expressed it was her first groundbreaking ceremony and she is honored to participate in the new development.



“This momentous occasion, the breaking ground of these future homes represent the new beginning for many military families that we currently welcome to our city,” she said. “To our service men and women, it is with great privilege that I serve you all and the City of Doral. We thank you for your service to this great nation.”