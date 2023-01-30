ACC Sword Athena call for nominations

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Air Combat Command is seeking nominees to participate in the fourth iteration of Sword Athena for 2023.

Sword Athena is a commander ACC (COMACC) sponsored program to reduce female and family- centric barriers to readiness and service.



Nominees will participate in 30 days of virtual collaboration, including virtual professional development opportunities and academics, prior to the 13-17 March 2023 in-person event with ACC Staff and Senior Leaders before briefing COMACC in late April.



‘This is a true call to action for ACC Airmen,” said Chief Master Sergeant Diana Scaramouche, Co-Lead of SA 2023. “To collaborate across the command to cement their ideas to solve female and family-centric barriers to readiness that will impact the outcome of the high-end fight.’



The effort is a grassroots style approach, leveraging ACC’s Weapons and Tactics Conference model of highlighting readiness barriers directly, from the field to the Major Command level leadership. It is supported by the Women, Peace and Security Act of 2017 that directs the Department of Defense to adjust policies and programs to improve outcomes in gender equality and empowerment of women.



To register please submit NLT Feb 3, 2023 one nominee’s name/ rank/ email to sword.athena@us.af.mil



*One nominee will be allowed per active-duty ANG/ARC- aligned wing and NAF (civilian or military).

