Development: Muleskinner leaders exercise MDMP skills

“The [Military Decision-Making Process] is a perishable skill,” said Maj. Stephen Cady. “Any sort of planning effort takes repetition, and the more you practice, the more you learn.”



Cady, the intelligence officer for the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, was one of the instructors during a brigade-wide MDMP leader professional development training.



“My role during the training was to give a class on Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield (IPB) which is part of Mission Analysis – part two of MDMP,” he added. “In most cases, IPB is handed to the [intelligence] section, but in reality, it needs the involvement of the entire staff and their specific expertise.”



Aside from the IPB class, the LPD also covered the MDMP steps in depth. These classes helped prepare leaders for the second part of the training.



“I got the opportunity to take a group of highspeed professional Soldiers and do planning considerations for air assault operations,” said Maj. Sumalindinie Serion, support operations officer for 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th MDSB.



Part two of the LPD involved leaders dividing into groups and working through a scenario using what they had previously learned.



“As a senior leader, sometimes, we are looked at as if we know the answer to everything, but we don’t, and it’s so important for us at all levels to learn to collaborate and use our subject matter experts from the different sections,” said Serion. “This type of training doesn’t only help us maintain our knowledge and skills MDMP-wise but also helps us improve and enhance how to help sustain the fight.”



At the end of the training, groups presented their work to the senior leaders of the brigade.



“Everyone that participated did a great job, and we were able to get some feedback from our leadership,” said Serion.



Cady added that he hopes that leaders from all levels were able to learn or take something new away from the training.



“Whether it’s your first time doing MDMP or your hundredth, sometimes doing a new scenario, new location, or with a different group of people will help you see things in a different way,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 Story ID: 437640 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US