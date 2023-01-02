DFAC leads way to green future

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – The Southern Eagle Dining Facility adopted the OZZI, a reusable food container, on Jan. 23, 2023, for more than 620 Airmen that live in the dormitories on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. A food transformation initiative was adapted into what is now called ‘Food 2.0’ which offers better food and dining as opposed to the legacy dining facilities across the Air Force.



The OZZI was the go-to choice for the Southern Eagle DFAC because it integrated seamlessly with the containers used prior to its arrival.



“The OZZI takes the place of the foam containers that were previously used for take-out containers,” said Alyce Yokoi, Sodexo senior marketing manager. “These containers are able to be reused up to 3,000 times and one unit costs $4.10. In less than six months, the reusable containers will be cheaper than the foam alternative.”



According to the Environmental Protection Agency, an estimated 14 million tons of plastic containers and packaging, including polystyrene, polystyrene and polypropylene, was generated in 2018 with nearly 70% being landfilled.



“It is environmentally friendly and sustainable,” said Daniel Hornbuckle, Southern Eagle DFAC general manager. “We are reducing our carbon footprint while simultaneously saving money.”



The Southern Eagle DFAC is the pilot location for all Food 2.0 bases and will be implemented across all Food 2.0 locations if calculated to be a success.

