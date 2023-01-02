Stennis Supports Sailors During RCOH

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Sailors participates in a Winter Basketball league held at Huntington Hall...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Sailors participates in a Winter Basketball league held at Huntington Hall hosted by Patricia Lindorme, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Fit Boss, January 25, 2023. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Perez) see less | View Image Page

Newport News, Va. – Leadership aboard U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) have implemented a variety of programs to support Sailors during the ship’s arduous Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH) maintenance period at the Newport News Shipyard (NNS).

“We know being in the shipyard for an extended time can be challenging for our Sailors,” said Capt. Cassidy Norman, Stennis’ commanding officer. “I asked my team to be creative and implement programs to increase quality of life as much as possible. I am happy to see the Team 74 initiatives we now have in place, as well as the positive responses from our crew.”

Some initiatives include a robust Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, with the ship’s Afloat Fitness Specialist (Fit Boss) and Afloat Recreation Specialist (Fun Boss) pioneering creative events for Sailors to gather and connect.

“Although there are several challenges during RCOH,” said Patricia Lindrome, the Fit Boss, “I have been able to provided year-round recreation leagues in flag football, soccer, and basketball. Playing sports brings our Sailors together and fosters that same sense of comradery within the crew that you get when you spend time underway or deployed together.”

“We have made a distinct effort to provide a variety of fun options Sailors can attend throughout the entire Hampton Roads region, and we ask for Sailor feedback on what they want to do” said Shawn O’Keefe, Stennis’ Funboss. “Stennis Sailors have really enjoyed our fishing trips, various local sporting events, and even a trip to Baltimore for an NFL game. We provide tickets for purchase and transportation to ensure our Sailors can have a good, safe time.”

While in the early stages of RCOH, no Sailors live aboard the Stennis. With the help of Supervisor of Shipbuilding (SUPSHIP), Stennis also has a rotation of food trucks visiting the sailor residence halls as well as a food pantry on board, all to provide different options.

“We of course still provide three meals a day in the galley,” said Cmdr. Diana Dalphonse, Stennis’ Supply Officer, “but we wanted to add variety and options for Sailors when they go home. Thanks to the help of SUPSHIP and our leadership leaning in, the variety of food options we have established have been excellent.”

There is also a shuttle system in place for Sailors without cars to visit the local exchanges and commissaries.

“I have taken the shuttle to the exchange and am appreciative of the ability get around town,” said Quartermaster Seaman David Ortiz. “I don’t own a car yet, so the shuttle is a nice option if I want to get groceries or shop.”

Capt. Norman also emphasized the critical importance of having a variety of mental health options available to Stennis Sailors.

“Our entire team has gone above and beyond to ensure our Sailors have the options they need when it comes to sound mental health. With the support of our ship’s medical, SUPSHIP and our higher headquarters at Air Forces Atlantic, we have multiple Deployed Resiliency Counselors, a Military Family Life counselor, two Behavioral Health Technicians, and two ship psychologists available to any and all Sailors. We also make sure our Sailors know from the moment they check in what their options are and how to access them.”

Norman also outlined the One Love Escalation Workshop to build resiliency in younger Sailors to acute stressors associated with personal relationships, as well as the ship’s Expanded Operational Stress Control (EOSC) program.

“We are looking to address mental health from peers on the deckplates all the way up the levels of leadership,” said Norman. “We also know that all levels of leadership have some level of stress, whether it is the department heads in the wardroom with 18 years of service, or the newest, youngest check-in to the ship. Our EOSC program addresses all groups and their individual stressors so no one feels left out or alone. We were surprised at how much – and how effectively – the EOSC program addressed stress levels of our Officers and Chiefs. It is a valuable program.”

Last, Norman emphasized the WiFi available to Sailors on the Floating Accommodation Facility (FAF) that many Sailors work aboard.

“I have used the WiFi on my duty day before,” said Aviation Boatswain Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Miranda Chester. “The cell phone signal in the shipyard and on the FAF isn’t always the best, so the Wifi is nice at the end of the duty day to check my social media or even watch a movie.”

“Our crew is spread out over seven work locations across Hampton Roads,” Norman pointed out. “But we are dedicated to take care of every Sailor so that we can get John C. Stennis back in the fight for another 25 years. None of our successes so far would have been possible without all members of the incredible Team 74 working together and I am humbled to lead such a team. We must continue to build a positive environment for our Sailors to work and succeed on a daily basis.”

Stennis is the seventh Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to undergo an RCOH, preparing the ship for the second-half of its 50-year service life.

For more news on John C. Stennis, visit https://www.airpac.navy.mil/Organization/USS-John-C-Stennis-CVN-74 or follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stennis74.