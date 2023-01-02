Pesticide safety campaign hopes to promote safe use, proper disposal

Photo By Graham Snodgrass | The pesticide label wrapped around the container contains important information on how...... read more read more Photo By Graham Snodgrass | The pesticide label wrapped around the container contains important information on how to use, store and dispose of a product safely; be sure to always read the entire label before using a pesticide product. Throughout the month, the Defense Centers for Public Health – Aberdeen will use this pesticide label graphic as an example to highlight key information found on a label. (Graphic courtesy Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen) see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – With February and the end of winter approaching, most insects are still wrapped up in their cocoons to protect them from the cold temperatures outside. Although these insects and pests may not be active, it’s a great time for households to check out cabinets and storage areas, go through the chemical inventory at home, and dispose of pesticide products that are no longer needed.



Throughout the month of February, the Defense Centers for Public Health–Aberdeen, formerly known as the Army Public Health Center, and the Defense Health Agency will post pesticide safety tips on social media along with helpful links to educational products as part of National Pesticide Safety Education Month.



“One of the purposes of NPSEM is to highlight the principles of safe pesticide use,” said Kevin Harkins, a DCPH-A entomologist. “Safe pesticide use starts with the label found on a pesticide container. The wording printed on the label is the law and provides all the information needed to safely and effectively use the product.”



Harkins says he hopes to use NPSEM to educate families about resources that are available within and outside the DOD, teach them what to look for when selecting new pesticide products, and how to use them safely in preparation for spring.



“Follow DCPH-A/DHA this month on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to learn more about what is found on pesticide labels and how to keep yourself, your family, your friends, your pets and the environment safe,” said Harkins.



The posts will take the user through the process from reading a label and selecting a pesticide all the way to proper disposal after a pesticide is used, said Harkins.



Harkins has some recommendations to help people further reduce pesticide risk.



“A key point is to only buy what you need so you don’t have a lot of leftover pesticide for disposal,” said Harkins. “When storing pesticides, it’s important to read the storage and disposal section first.”



Harkins says pesticides typically should have tight-fitting lids and be stored in a cool, dry, locked cabinet out of the reach of children and pets. Pesticides should not be stored outside of the recommended storage parameters.



“Environments that are too hot or too cold can cause the containers to swell and shrink and possibly compromise their ability to hold the pesticide,” said Harkins. “Extreme temperatures can also cause the pesticides inside to chemically break down and be less effective.”



Harkins says excessive humidity or moisture can cause metal containers to rust and possibly start leaking, and the label around the container may get moldy or peel off and become unreadable. Improperly disposing of pesticide containers can lead to hazards to the user and the environment.



“For example, do not puncture aerosol containers or throw them in a fire; they might explode,” said Harkins. “And never ever reuse a pesticide container for another purpose; this may lead to confusion over what is actually in the container and result in someone getting poisoned.”



Harkins says he hopes this educational campaign will help people better understand pesticide labels. The label that is wrapped around the pesticide product bottle or can is often lengthy and printed in very small type which makes key information difficult to find.



“I have seen lots of folks just pick up a can of bug spray and use it without even reading the label on where and how it should be used,” said Harkins.



Harkins explains that key information, like the personal protective equipment needed for safe use of the product, can be found in certain sections of the label such as “Precautionary Statements” or “Directions for Use.”



“Summarizing what each section of a pesticide label talks about can better help users know where to look for key pieces of information and hopefully result in safer, more targeted applications,” said Harkins.



Harkins says another common misuse of pesticide products occurs when people do not follow pesticide label recommendations and use too much product as a result.



“Not reading the label or following the directions for use increases a user’s risk of adverse health and safety issues while trying to use the product,” said Harkins. “This may result in poor control of the pest they are trying to manage and is illegal. This is why the label states

‘It is a violation of Federal law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with its labeling.’”



This will be the first time DCPH-A/DHA recognizes NPSEM, but this is the sixth year that it has been recognized nationally.



Here are some additional resource links for pesticide information:



The Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen advances Joint Force health protection with agile public health enterprise solutions in support of the National Defense Strategy.



