AMC war game provides glimpse of modernization opportunities

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Synchronizing efforts and the execution of programs to modernize the Army’s organic industrial base were the core of a recent war game at Army Materiel Command.



This was the message the AMC’s top civilian leader Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general; and Timothy Goddette, deputy assistant secretary of the Army, had for the assembled organic industrial base leaders during the Jan. 24-26 AMC OIB Modernization War Game at Redstone Arsenal. The war game provided leaders with a visualization of the challenges and opportunities of facility and process modernization.



“We must take care of our people during this transition, so we must look at this both from the nuanced perspective of each facility and as an overall strategy,” said Whicker.



The Army’s OIB consists of 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants, which manufacture and reset Army equipment, generating readiness and operational capability around the world. These highly technical facilities and their artisan employees help to generate readiness and operational capability.

“We are going to ensure we are taking a look at the removal of antiquated projects that are taking up space in our facilities. We want to posture ourselves for the projects taking place now and in the future,” said Whicker.



The 15-year OIB Modernization Implementation Plan outlines the Army’s, way forward in modernizing to bring the OIB into the 21st century while infusing industry best practices and refining human resource management structures to maximize the skills and capabilities of the workforce. The Army is relying on the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT) and AMC to leading OIB modernization.

“Execution of these modernizations programs is how we show our leaders how we are successful,” said Goddette.



One example is at Watervliet Arsenal in New York, which provides manufacturing, engineering, procurement and assurance of cannons, howitzers and mortars. The arsenal has been in operation since the War of 1812 and is in need of modernization to its rotary forging processes to support the Army’s Long Range Precision Fires.