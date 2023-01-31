Navy Awards Public Outreach Contract to Native Hawaiian Business to Solicit Public Input on Non-Fuel Re-Purposing of Red Hill

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Navy has awarded a contract to the Nakupuna Companies, a Native Hawaiian-owned and local small business, to develop and execute a public outreach program to solicit information from the public on recommendations for the Navy to re-purpose the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).



Nakupuna and its team of sub-consultants will solicit and consider all ideas received from the community with an emphasis on citizens on Oahu. Based on this input, the Navy will meet with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) to select the top five ideas, from the public, with the most merit and benefit for further consideration. The top five ideas will be further evaluated on feasibility considering environmental, engineering, maintenance, safety, cost and benefit. The final analysis will be presented to the state, DOH and EPA for review and consideration.



On May 6, 2022, the DOH issued an Emergency Order to the Navy requiring the Navy to defuel and close RHBFSF. A requirement in that order for closing the facility was for the Navy to meet with the DOH. That meeting was held on July 14, 2022, and included discussion on closure options and elements the DOH required in the Closure Plan. The Navy’s Closure Plan, submitted to the DOH and the public on Nov. 1, 2022, included provisions for the Navy to explore and evaluate potential options for beneficial non-fuel repurposing per the DOH’s request. As part of fulfilling the requirement of the DOH, the Navy has awarded a contract to the Nakupuna Companies.



Department of Defense will not allow for hazardous materials to be stored over the aquifer. The Navy, at DOH’s request, has committed to exploring possible beneficial non-fuel reuses of RHBFSF.



For more information on these actions, go to https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/DEPARTMENT-OF-DEFENSE-CLOSURE-PLAN-RED-HILL-BULK-FUEL-STORAGE-FACILITY/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 20:19 Story ID: 437585 Location: HI, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Awards Public Outreach Contract to Native Hawaiian Business to Solicit Public Input on Non-Fuel Re-Purposing of Red Hill, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.