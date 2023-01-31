CE Generations: 1st Lts. Andrew Perham and Matthew Perham

Air Force Civil Engineering is woven into the Perham family fabric. Shaping the life of leadership and service they have come to know, 1st Lts. Andrew Perham and Matthew Perham currently serve as Civil Engineer Officers at Ramstein AB, Germany, and Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, respectively. The brothers both attended Clemson University where they were members of the Flying Tigers ROTC Detachment 770.



The Perham military lineage goes back to both of their grandfathers, Sgt. David W. Perham and Col. Albert Ramroth, having served in the Air Force. And, with both parents, retired Lt. Col. Jeffrey Perham and Capt. Heidi Perham, and an uncle, retired Col. Charlie Perham, also served as CE officers in the Air Force, it was only a matter of time before both younger Perham’s followed in their footsteps.



“It is very common for officers to be placed in unique and challenging positions. However, it is extremely uncommon to have an entire family with relevant experience that we can turn to for mentorship and guidance,” Matthew said.



Service to country and community have always been part of the Perham’s lives. From an early age, the brothers volunteered with the boy scouts, were altar servers at their church, participated in extracurricular activities throughout high school and college, and would accompany their paternal grandfather who took care of hospice patients. Service isn’t just a word for the Perham family but is intertwined into every aspect of their lives.



Even with a strong sense of commitment to service imparted on them early on, the Perham’s upbringing was not without its own challenges. Like many military families, the Perham brothers moved all over the world throughout their childhood. Relocating, changing schools, making new friends and adapting to new environments were always present but the Perham’s learned to be resilient and build trust within one another. Together, they are able to handle any situation the Air Force presents them with. “We are very grateful for the opportunities that got us to this point in our lives,” Andrew said. “We are lucky to have amazing CE mentors supporting us in our careers.”

