Ohio Guard member’s instincts, vigilance helps rescue victim of child abuse

Courtesy Photo | An Ohio Guard member serving on the COVID-19 hospital support mission in late 2021-early 2022 was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by the Ohio adjutant general for their actions to help rescue a child from an abusive situation. The individual said they became suspicious when they observed an unpleasant interaction between a young patient and their guardians at the hospital. A subsequent law enforcement investigation determined that the young patient had been reported as a missing child and had been abused by their guardians. (Ohio National Guard photo illustration)

If you see something, say something.



It’s a slogan that’s synonymous with reporting a suspicious situation to authorities and taking action when something seems out of place. It’s the type of action that one Ohio National Guard member displayed that helped rescue a victim of child abuse.



“It just seemed like something was wrong,” said the Guard member, whose name has been withheld for safety considerations and sensitivity of the issue. “I didn’t want them leaving there if they needed help.”



Serving on the COVID-19 hospital support mission in late 2021-early 2022, the individual said they became suspicious when they observed an unpleasant interaction between a young patient and their guardians. Law enforcement was contacted, and local authorities arrived to investigate and resolve the situation. It was discovered that the young patient had been reported as a missing child and had been abused by their guardians.



“You are always supposed to help people,” the Guard member said. “I really felt something was wrong and in the end, something good truly came of it.”



For the Guard member’s actions that led to the child receiving proper care and being removed from an unsafe living situation, they were awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to any U.S. service member, or any member of the armed forces of a friendly foreign nation, who has distinguished himself or herself for outstanding noncombat meritorious achievement or service in a noncombat or combat area.



“I couldn’t be more proud of (the Guard member who intervened) for trusting their instincts, trusting themselves, and going the extra mile to take care of that person.”