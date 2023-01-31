Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nine USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters get promoted, recognized for their performance

    Nine USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters get promoted, recognized for their performance

    Nine firefighters were promoted during a ceremony held at Rhine Ordnance Barracks Jan. 31.

    GERMANY

    01.31.2023

    Story by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Nine firefighters were promoted during a ceremony held at Rhine Ordnance Barracks Jan. 31.

    Paul Jung, Daniel Pommel, Ulf Buerger, Jochen Scherdel, and Alexander Wagner were promoted from firefighters to the position of crew chiefs.

    Martin Hofmann, Thomas Heinrich, Yves Haas, and Thorsten Preyer were promoted from crew chiefs to the position of station chiefs.

    LTC David Castillo, director of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, and Gerald Adams, deputy chief, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, presented the certificates.

    Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, provided remarks.

    “In the Army, we reward performance,” said Furman. “But we promote because of potential, for the things that we know you are going to be able to do.”

    “This is a recognition of your potential and the leadership roles you are all going to join,” he added. “I wanted to thank you for everything you do.”

    USAG Rheineland Pfalz is looking to hire more personnel to fill emergency services positions. This is a great opportunity for local nationals who want to make a difference in their community. The next recruiting event is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 1000 to 1400 at the Congress Center in Ramstein.

    Nine USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters get promoted, recognized for their performance
    Nine USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters get promoted, recognized for their performance
    Nine USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters get promoted, recognized for their performance
    Nine USAG Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters get promoted, recognized for their performance

