Norfolk MWR Hosts 2022 Run for a Cause 5k

Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Departmet hosted the annual 2022 “Run for a Cause 5K Color Run” at McClure Field, onboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 15, 2022.

“We started this event five or six years ago,” said Anthony Benning, the NAVSTA Norfolk MWR fitness director. “We started it because people are always looking to run a 5k for a cause, and we are not able to, as much as we would like to do a 5k for every cause. Because of this we decided to make a 5K that can represent every cause in a fun way.”

The participants, including Sailors, their families, and children from the childcare centers on NAVSTA Norfolk, were invited to wear shirts representing their cause of choice. Runners and walkers gathered at McClure Field where MWR had tables set up with food, drinks, event shirts and promo gear. There were also information booths with sponsors of the run and a live DJ.

The 5K kicked off at 9:00 a.m. behind McClure Field with runners taking off in a flurry of multi-colored chalk. Midway along their route, the runners ran through another barrage of chalk dyes.

The 5k looped around the pier area and NAVSTA’s marina and ended back at McClure Field. Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class, Matthew Armenta, was the first to reach the finish line.

“I ran for the cause of inclusivity,” said Armenta. “This run was very fun and exciting, and I think it’s great that they allow us to run for the causes that matter to us.”

As Armenta and the other runners/ walkers, crossed the finish line, they were bombarded by one last blast of color. The run ended with drinks, snacks and socializing. The 2022 Run for a Cause 5K Color Run was sponsored by USAA, Busch Gardens and First Command.



For more information on future events hosted by NAVSTA Norfolk’s MWR please visit https://www.navylifema.com/events.

