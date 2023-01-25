Mental Health Awareness- FFSC Briefs NAVSEA Chiefs Mess, Establishes Monthly In-Person Outreach

Photo By Andrew Revelos | Brittany Bordonaro and Andrew Freed from the Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW)...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Revelos | Brittany Bordonaro and Andrew Freed from the Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) brief the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Headquarters Chief’s Mess on Jan. 25 about their services for Sailors and families. The team will be conducting in-person outreach for NAVSEA personnel the first Wednesday of every month from 1100-1300 at Humphrey’s Café in Bldg. 197. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Jan. 25, 2023) – Members of the Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) talked mental health, support services and leadership during an outreach brief to the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Headquarters Chief’s Mess on Jan. 25. The event, part of the Chiefs Mess’s regular “How Goes It” meetings, provided the deck plate leaders with an expansive toolkit to support their Sailors’ mental health and well-being… issues that not only affect individuals, but also the mission readiness of the Navy itself.



In support of that goal FFSC leaders announced that starting Feb. 1, they will be providing in-person outreach and support the first Wednesday of every month from 1100-1300 at Humphrey’s Café. While the Center’s primary focus is service members and their families, the team will welcome requests from civilian employees for information about resources – primarily the Department of the Navy Employee Assistance Program (DONCEAP) – available to them, as well.



Most Sailors and their family members are at least somewhat aware of the FFSC, but the scale and diversity of the services provided there – counseling, advocacy, military spouse employment, exceptional family member support and much more – can make it daunting to know exactly what type of support or program to inquire about.



Brittany Bordonaro, FFSC director, and Andrew Freed, work and family life supervisor, offered the chiefs a simple answer: when in doubt, call the main FFSC phone line at (202) 685-0229 and the staff will guide and refer patrons as-needed.



“Maybe you as a leader need someone to talk to, or maybe one of your Sailors brought their issues to you and you need some advice,” said Bordonaro. “The best advice is just give us a call.”



But perhaps the most daunting and essential task of all for would-be patrons, however, is deciding to seek help in the first place. The Navy’s “Can Do” culture – a positive quality among Sailors and employees – can be an obstacle if individuals confuse it with an unspoken taboo that equates seeking help with weakness. Indeed, asking for support and using the tools provided by the FFSC are a sign of strength, self-honesty and good leadership. Encouraging others to do the same demonstrates compassion and supports Navy readiness; nothing is gained by Sailors and employees suffering in silence.



While attitudes toward mental health and well-being within the Navy are evolving, outright falsehoods about seeking support persist. “Some people even think seeking support is going to affect your security clearance and that just isn’t true,” said Freed.



For FFSC, supporting Sailors and their families is more than a job; it’s a calling. They know that few are in a better position to make a positive impact and deploy FFSC tools effectively than the Chiefs Mess. “I’m here today because I want you to know how seriously we take our mission to support people,” said Rich McCloud, director of Fleet and Family Readiness Programs, in the team’s final remarks during the brief. “We’ve got the people and we’ve got the resources; give us a call.”



For more information about FFSC programs and support, call the main phone line or visit them at www.navymwrwashington.com .