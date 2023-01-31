RAB recognizes BSC Week: unsung heroes

The Air Force has designated January 23 - 27, 2023, as Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week to recognize the diverse men and women who work to keep service members mission ready.



Physical therapists, physician assistants, optometrists, biomedical laboratory officers, pharmacists and many other medical experts are part of the team that make up the BSC at RAB.



BSC is an exclusive corps that is composed of varying specialties that work together to provide service members, and their families, with a broad availability of expertise. BSC includes pharmacists, physical therapists and many other medical experts to ensure the Air Force is fit to fight.



“BSC is a super diverse group that doesn’t necessarily get a lot of attention,” Lt. Col. Craig A. Holder, 86th Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering flight commander said. “These folks work a lot of times behind the scenes, and are not as visible as other specialties. We are the unsung heroes.”



There are many areas in which teams like BSC are necessary. This unique corps not only offers care for individuals, but also for environmental health and public safety.



“We are so varied in the Biomedical Sciences Corps,” said Maj. Melissa D. Miller, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron Blood Transshipment Center officer in charge. “We have some providers who treat patients every day, and we have some that work behind the scenes. The end goal is to keep the community healthy.”



BSC members work within medical treatment facilities, in labs and research areas and throughout various areas on the base. They work hard to meet the needs and demands of the Air Force.



“If you are unsure if we’re involved in a certain project, there’s probably a BSC career field that has some interrelation,” said Maj. Christopher Jeffries, 86th Medical Squadron Audiology and Speech Pathology chief. “Basically, every clinic in the military needs some degree of provider support. People are interacting with BSCs all the time, even if they aren’t realizing it.”



BSC is responsible for not only treating and maintaining the health of Airmen and their families, but providing the ability for force readiness anytime, anywhere.



“Everyone knows and understands the roles that doctors and nurses play in medicine, but are unaware how many other departments are working hard to keep them healthy,” said Miller. “I hope patients know there are people throughout the medical treatment facility that they will never see who still care about them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 03:42 Story ID: 437499 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAB recognizes BSC Week: unsung heroes, by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.