    Pantons and Juvats sharpen their skills in 4th Quarter Load Crew Competition

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, South Korea -- On Jan 27, 2023, the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron “Pantons” and the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron “Juvats” competed against each other in the 4th Quarter Weapons Load Crew Competition. The competition tested both teams’ skill in loading weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcons properly and efficiently while leaders from both the 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group observed

    8th Fighter Wing
    load crew competition
    Juvats
    Pantons
    35th FGS
    80th FGS

