Pantons and Juvats sharpen their skills in 4th Quarter Load Crew Competition

KUNSAN AIR BASE, South Korea -- On Jan 27, 2023, the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron “Pantons” and the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron “Juvats” competed against each other in the 4th Quarter Weapons Load Crew Competition. The competition tested both teams’ skill in loading weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcons properly and efficiently while leaders from both the 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group observed
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 02:52
|Story ID:
|437496
|Location:
|26, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
