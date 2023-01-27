Pantons and Juvats sharpen their skills in 4th Quarter Load Crew Competition

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Load crew members of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron work together to load and...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Load crew members of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron work together to load and secure a guided bomb unit-31 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 27, 2023. The two competing teams were given 52 minutes to load three types of munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell) see less | View Image Page