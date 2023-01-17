On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Dhafiri, commander of the Kuwait Land Forces, came to Camp Arifjan for a conference looking ahead at the joint U.S. Army Central - Kuwaiti Army training calendar. The Kuwaiti delegation was hosted by by Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, ARCENT Commander, and Maj. Gen. Mark D. McCormack, 28th Infantry Division Commander.



In ASG-KU's main conference room, this combined group of senior officers and NCOs discussed what was coming up on the calendar as well as, more importantly, what could and should be. Proposals for exercises, key areas of engagement, and long-term development from both sides were considered in deep, amicable conversation with key input from Soldiers with experience across the spectrum, including engineering, special forces, and intelligence. This was a highly productive meeting that shaped a promising way forward in mutual cooperation and resiliency for the US-Kuwait partnership in defense.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 01:53 Story ID: 437495 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Central & Kuwait Land Forces Training Conference, January, 2023, by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.