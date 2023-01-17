US Army Central & Kuwait Land Forces Training Conference, January, 2023

On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Dhafiri, commander of the Kuwait Land Forces, came to Camp Arifjan for a conference looking ahead at the joint U.S. Army Central - Kuwaiti Army training calendar. The Kuwaiti delegation was hosted by by Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, ARCENT Commander, and Maj. Gen. Mark D. McCormack, 28th Infantry Division Commander.
In ASG-KU's main conference room, this combined group of senior officers and NCOs discussed what was coming up on the calendar as well as, more importantly, what could and should be. Proposals for exercises, key areas of engagement, and long-term development from both sides were considered in deep, amicable conversation with key input from Soldiers with experience across the spectrum, including engineering, special forces, and intelligence. This was a highly productive meeting that shaped a promising way forward in mutual cooperation and resiliency for the US-Kuwait partnership in defense.
