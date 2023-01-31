OKINAWA, Japan –Two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 and one AH-1Z Viper helicopter and one UH-1Y Venom helicopter, both with Marine Light Attack Squadron (HMLA) 267, conducted a humanitarian and disaster relief response (HADR) training flight on January 31, 2023.



Four aircraft launched as a single flight from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to conduct follow on HADR mission training, circumventing the Southwest Islands near Okinawa, Japan. HMLA-267 and HMH-465 increased their familiarity of key terrain and practiced long-range over-water navigation and communication proficiency covering 230 miles and 380 miles respectively. The training flights did not involve landing at any of the Southwest Islands.



“Training evolutions such as this HADR mission validate the high state of operational readiness maintained at [Marine Aircraft Group] 36, while reassuring our partners and allies that 1st [Marine Aircraft Wing] and its subordinate commands are postured to rapidly deploy to provide crisis response or assistance whenever and wherever needed in the region,” said Colonel Christopher Murray, commanding officer of MAG-36.



Each year, typhoons and earthquakes threaten the beautiful islands of the Okinawa prefecture, the Japanese archipelago, and other countries in the region. Training for HADR missions is critical for 1st MAW, as it builds our capacity for the collaboration, coordination, and skill required to operate in remote and distant locations. We will continue to conduct challenging and realistic training to ensure we are postured to provide timely support to our allies and partners in the Southwest Islands and in the broader Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 03:47 Story ID: 437494 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st MAW conducts HADR mission training, by MAJ Roberto Martins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.