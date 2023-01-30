NCTAMS PAC January 2023 Sailor of the Month - IT2 Andrew Pitchford

Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific (NCTAMS PAC) is pleased to introduce Information Systems Technician Second Class Andrew Pitchford!



Hello! My name is Petty Officer Andrew Pitchford. I arrived at NCTAMS PAC in May of 2020 and I am assigned to N94, Makalapa Technical Control Facility, as the Assistant Operations Leading Petty Officer.

As the Assistant Operations Leading Petty Officer, I coordinated with Defense Information Systems Agency and U.S. Pacific Command to ensure continuous communications for numerous tactical and Fleet designated units across the Indo-Pacific Area of Operations. My other duties include Work Center Supervisor (WCS), Local Element (LE), Training Petty Officer (TPO), DISA Node Site Coordinator, and Division Sponsorship Coordinator. Originally, I was born in Charleston, SC, but I was raised in Camden County, GA. My first command was the USS Mount Whitney, homeported in Gaeta, Italy. NCTAMS PAC is my second command. In my off time I enjoy playing basketball and gaming.



IT2 Pitchford was recognized for outstanding performance and professionalism while serving at Task Group 1010.3 and Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific as the N94 Assistant Operations Supervisor. He is in charge of the maintenance and connection of over 50 DISA/Navy Tactical circuits, including 8 BMD circuits and four watch sections. IT2 Pitchford is also the Secondary Local Element for N94, and with his help and knowledge, he helped N94 receive a 100% on the ISIC COR audit for Electronic Key Management. IT2 Pitchford is the embodiment of a fantastic Sailor. He is always looking out for his fellow watchstanders and coming in on his off time to help train and fix problems.



Petty Officer Pitchford demonstrates the warrior ethos that our Fleet needs today and well into the future. We are lucky to have him onboard. Bravo Zulu!

