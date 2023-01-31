Humphreys Religious Support Office volunteers save Army half a million dollars

Photo By Monica K. Guthrie | Chaplain (Col.) Charlie Lee, garrison chaplain for U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, gives...... read more read more Photo By Monica K. Guthrie | Chaplain (Col.) Charlie Lee, garrison chaplain for U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, gives closing remarks during a volunteer appreciation dinner organized by the Religious Support Office, Jan. 26, at Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel. Lee reported that the 7,445 volunteers serving in the past year saved the Army more than half a million dollars through their volunteer work. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie). see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Volunteers for the Religious Support Office at Camp Humphreys saved the Army more than half a million dollars during the 2022 fiscal year. The number was reported by Chap. (Col.) Charlie Lee, garrison chaplain for Camp Humphreys during a volunteer-appreciation dinner, Jan. 26.



“You matter. You make a difference every day. You make a difference in this community,” said Lee to the audience gathered for the event at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel. “Your great generosity has a lasting impact on the chapel community and USAG Humphreys.”



Lee provided statistics on religious activity on Camp Humphreys to include how 7,445 individuals provided more than 24 thousand hours of volunteer work. He credited them in supporting the RSO’s ability to impact the more than 67 thousand in-person attendees to chapel events, as well as the more than 40 thousand who attend virtually.



“Thank you for your time, your heart, and your effort to serve this community,” said Lee.



Camp Humphreys is home to four chapels but also provides additional religious education activities. In the last year, the RSO has provided an additional 1,283 religious education sessions to 31,610 attendees.