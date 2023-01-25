Fort Hamilton begins second Leadership Development Cohort

Photo By Mark Getman | USAG Fort Hamilton participants of the 2023 Fort Hamilton Leadership workforce...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | USAG Fort Hamilton participants of the 2023 Fort Hamilton Leadership workforce Development Cohort course take a break for a group photo at the Garrison Education Center on Jan. 25, 2023. The Army has invested significantly in developing civilian leadership skills to provide more professional, agile, and capable civilians who can lead an organization during times of uncertainty and change. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman) see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, NY- U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton began its second Workforce development Leadership Cohort class, Jan. 25, 2023.



This year long program will bring together sixteen civilian employees with a variety of backgrounds and experience levels to develop their leadership skills. The cohort will focus on effective communication, team building, and critical thinking skills that are essential for emerging junior civilian employees across the garrison enterprise.



Charles (Chad) Williams, Directorate of Human Resources director and program co-facilitator, welcomed the students and highlighted the opportunities the participants should expect to receive for their professional and personal growth.



“There was nothing in place previously to help junior employees with the promotions. This program has never been done at any other Garrison under Installation Directorate of Training, until last year when we graduated our first class,” Williams said.



Williams continued, “Many of you are here because you were handpicked by the Deputy to the Garrison Commander to be a mentor or mentee, as you all bring something special to the program and to each other. Being a participant will have a strong influence in shaping your career, Fort Hamilton, and the Army, all of which will be better because of the effort you put in.”



The program, initiated in 2021, graduated its first class of five mentees Jan 5, 2023. Several graduates have already accepted new positions at a higher GS level, due to the skills and tools they obtained from the program.



Charles Walker, Fort Hamilton’s DGC, oversees the program with the facilitators, and approved the development of the program to support the garrison’s human capital. The program develops employee leadership capabilities and inspires Garrison leaders to take part in shaping the future of Fort Hamilton.



“The Army has invested significantly in developing civilian leadership skills to provide more professional, agile, and capable civilians who can lead an organization during times of uncertainty and change,” Walker said. “We must continue to build our civilians’ values, skills, and mindset to serve as competent, resilient members of the agency.”



The cohort program was initiated by USAG-FH leadership from the ground up to address the growing demand for skilled leaders in today's Army civilian work force.



Designed for civilians who are GS-08 and below, the program recently started its new class of eight mentors and eight mentees with a goal to have representation from various directorates.



“Being a part of this cohort pushes individuals out of their comfort zone and gives them opportunities to grow both professionally and personally. At the end of the course participants will evolve to become a better version of themselves”, said Adriana Mitchell, Garrison Information management officer and program co-facilitator.



“The cohort is a program of study and discovery using various training techniques such as facilitator-lead presentations, mentor feedback, book reports, and a team project spread out over a year period,” Mitchell added.



The goal of the program is not only to prepare employees for promotions, but also to develop their critical thinking skills so they can solve problems on their own and to give the mentorship, tools, and guidance they need to become future supervisors and leaders in their civilian roles.

Students will learn resume writing, leadership fundamentals, the importance of networking, diplomatic ways to delegate and train others, building rapport and trust with supervisors and colleagues, and providing quality feedback.



“All those in the workforce leadership development program have full support from the Garrison command, as it will overall help to develop employee leadership capabilities, and at the same time it will inspire them to take part in shaping the future of Fort Hamilton,” Walker said.