AFRL Materials and Manufacturing Directorate hosts annual awards ceremony

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) - The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate hosted its 70th annual awards ceremony at the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Kenney Hall Jan. 27, 2023. Dr. Jonathan Spowart, master of ceremonies, and Dr. Dalvir Hopkins, co-master of ceremonies, led the event, heralding the directorate’s accomplishments in 2022.



It was the first time the ceremony had been held in person since January 2020. Attendees had the option to attend this year’s ceremony virtually.



Darrell Phillipson, director of AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, co-hosted the ceremony alongside Deputy Director Col. Anthony DeGregoria, shaking hands with the honorees as they took the stage to accept their awards.



Phillipson addressed the audience, comprised of award finalists and recipients, as well as their friends, family members and colleagues, in the ceremony’s opening remarks.



“Because of [your] efforts and achievements, our directorate has pushed beyond the bounds of existing research, made lasting contributions to our nation’s defense, and steadfastly sustained its reputation as a truly world-class R&D institution,” Phillipson said.



“Thank you for helping us to continue to fight the good fight. This nation desperately needs your bright minds, your innovations, your wisdom and your earnest efforts. I am so thankful for all you have contributed to [the directorate] and all that you continue to do,” Phillipson added.



The 2023 award recipients are:



Mission Support Award (Individual): Shannon Carroll



Mission Support Award (Team): Security & Emergency Management Team — Gilbert Barrie, Michael Dillion, Journey Morgan, Donald Piddock, Colleen Savakinas, Micah Shoaf and Thomas Smith



Supervisor Excellence Award: Dr. Benjamin Leever



International Award: Corrosion, Coatings, Erosion and Elastomers Team — Michelle Barga, Dr. Matthew Hartshorne, William Hoogsteden, Dr. Chad Hunter, Rachel Krabacher, Joseph Shumaker, Gina Tollefson, Thaddeus Williams and Dr. Nicholas Wilson



Program Management Award: Dr. Matthew Lange



Engineering Expertise Award: Dr. David Mollenhauer



Military Award – Company Grade Officer: Capt Khaimook Klooster



Military Award – Field Grade Officer: Maj Andrew Beauchamp



Dr. Katie E. G. Thorp Inspiration Award: Dr. Keith Slinker



​Vincent J. Russo Award for Leadership Excellence: Dr. Nancy Kelley-Loughnane



R. Lee Kennard S&T Manufacturing Heritage Award: Dr. Harry Pierson



Director’s Award (Junior Individual): Dr. Angela Campo



Director’s Award (Senior Individual): Dr. Carmen Carney



Director’s Award (Team): Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Team — Dr. Thaddeus Asel, John Blevins, Dr. Kelson Chabak, Dr. Andrew Green, Dr. Ahmad Islam, Dr. Kevin Leedy, Dr. Kyle Liddy, Dr. Michael McConney, Dr. Shin Mou and Dr. Adam Neal



Robert T. Schwartz Engineering Achievement Award: Dr. Gerard “Klint” Simon



There was a tie for the directorate’s most prestigious honor, the Charles J. Cleary Scientific Achievement Award. The recipients are:



Dr. Abigail Juhl



The team of Dr. Matthew Dickerson and Dr. Lisa Rueschhoff



Phillipson concluded the ceremony by congratulating the award nominees, recipients and event planning committee for their hard work and dedication.



“Today’s ceremony is the culmination of an amazing year for the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate,” Phillipson said.



