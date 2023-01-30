General Kennedy receives glass ceiling award

by Lori S. Stewart, USAICoE Command Historian



On January 31, 1997, Maj. Gen. (later Lt. Gen.) Claudia J. Kennedy was awarded the Women Executives in State Government (WESG) “Breaking the Glass Ceiling” Award. Kennedy shared the stage with three civilian awardees at the Washington, D.C., ceremony hosted by WESG, a non-profit organization through which prominent women shared leadership and management strategies.



Kennedy had received a direct commission to the Women’s Army Corps in June 1969. After several years in human resource-type positions, in 1976, she graduated from the MI Officer Advanced Course and had her first MI assignment as an electronic warfare staff officer at the Army Security Agency field station in Korea. She commanded at the company, battalion, and brigade levels and served as G-2 for U.S. Army Forces Command and as deputy commander of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center and Fort Huachuca.



From 1995 to 1997, she was the Department of the Army’s assistant deputy chief of staff for intelligence. At the time of her WESG award in January 1997, General Kennedy was acting as the deputy chief of staff for intelligence (DCSINT) following the retirement of Lt. Gen. Paul Menoher. She was the first woman in Army history to be promoted to the rank of major general and the first female general officer in the Military Intelligence Branch. In June 1997, when she was promoted to lieutenant general and dropped the title “acting” to become the Army DCSINT, she was the Army’s first female three-star officer and the first woman to serve as a deputy chief of staff on the Army staff.



In addition to a claim to these many firsts, General Kennedy was cited by WESG as “an exceptional mentor and role model” for young women and men trying to determine their future path and career goals.



General Kennedy retired from the U.S. Army in 2000 with thirty-one years of service. She was inducted into the MI Hall of Fame four years later.

