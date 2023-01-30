Southern Command holds groundbreaking ceremony for new military housing complex

DORAL, FL – U.S. Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), welcomed distinguished guests from Washington, D.C., the Department of Defense, and leaders from Miami-Dade County to the groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of the new military housing complex supporting the command.



In order to enhance SOUTHCOM’s military readiness and service member quality of life, this complex - located directly in front of the command - will address long-standing challenges with housing key and essential service members near the installation and, equally important, address many of the significant financial challenges that our service members face when living in a high-cost metropolitan community.



“The impacts of increased cost of living and housing costs was a driving factor to develop affordable, permanent housing to take care of our number one priority - our military service members and their families,” said Richardson. “We look forward to the sounds of construction planned for the summer of this year -- and we couldn’t ask for a better location.”



Initial construction is scheduled to begin later this year with work on the foundational infrastructure needed to build a housing community on land where there previously wasn’t one. So basic things like roads and utilities will need to be set up first. The military housing project will be completed in four phases with the first phase slated to begin in early 2025. When completed in late 2027, the complex will include 60 apartments units for up to 120 unaccompanied military servicemembers; 48 townhouses; 24 duplexes and seven single family homes.



“This is truly a win-win for everyone. Doral and the South Florida community at large will benefit from the 1,200 SOUTHCOM personnel contributing to the local economy,” said Richardson.

