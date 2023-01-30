SJAFB opens walk-in contraceptive clinic

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – The 4th Medical Group opened a walk-in contraceptive clinic Jan. 26, 2023, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.



The walk-in clinic lets patients discuss and receive appropriate care to support family planning, menstrual health and pregnancy. This will bring readily available contraceptive care to active-duty females and eligible beneficiaries. No appointment or referral is needed to utilize the clinic.



This clinic is open on Thursdays and is located at Family Health in the medical building. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis; wait times and appointments may vary due to clinic volume.



Maj. Esther Guard, 4th Medical Group primary care flight commander, said the clinic is currently only open to active-duty females, with care possibly expanding to other women on base.



The clinics hours are from 12:30 to 1 p.m. for check-in, then, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. there will be an educational course to learn about the different types of contraceptives. At 2 p.m. patients have their appointment with a provider.



Active-duty females will access to long-term contraceptives, which includes oral contraceptive, patches, rings, shots, rods, natural family planning and IUDs in a single visit. This eliminates the need for a referral to have an intrauterine device or birth control implant placed. If a patient would like a more in-depth appointment, the clinic can schedule one for the patient. Short-term contraceptive, such as the morning after pill is available to TRICARE beneficiary at any pharmacy for free without prescription.



This walk-in clinic is opening in response to the Defense Health Agency directing all military treatment facilities to expand contraceptive and reproductive services for active-duty members and eligible beneficiaries to improve reproductive health services. SJAFB is committed to improving the health of its Airmen and their families.



“Reproductive health care impacts readiness, recruiting, retention and quality of life,” said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall. “Our policies and programs will empower families to make appropriate decisions based on their needs.”

