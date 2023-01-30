Sword Athena call for nominations



Sword Athena is a commander, Air Combat Command (COMACC) sponsored program for ACC Airmen to reduce female- and family- centric barriers to readiness and service.



This effort is a grassroots style approach which leverage’s ACC’s Weapons and Tactics Conference model of highlighting readiness barriers directly from the field to the Major Command level leadership.



It is supported by the Women, Peace and Security Act of 2017 which directs the Department of Defense to adjust policies and programs to improve outcomes in gender equality and empowerment of women.



Nominees will participate in 30 days of virtual collaboration beforehand, including virtual professional development opportunities and academics, the 13-17 March in-person event, and then IPRs with ACC Staff and Senior Leaders before the final out brief directly to COMACC in

late April.



‘This is a true call to action for ACC Airmen,” said Chief Master Sergeant Diana Scaramouche, Co-Lead of SA 2023. “To collaborate across the Command to cement their ideas to solve female and family-centric barriers to readiness that will impact the outcome of the high-end fight.’



To register please submit NLT Feb 3, 2023 one nominee’s name/ rank/ email to sword.athena@us.af.mil



*One nominee allowed per Active duty ANG/ARC- aligned wing and NAF (civilian or military).

