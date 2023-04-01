32nd ARS flies first Sortie with the Pegasus

Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | Pilots and Aircrew assigned to the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron pose for a photo in...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | Pilots and Aircrew assigned to the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron pose for a photo in front of a KC-46A Pegasus Tanker prior to a sortie on Jan. 4, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The sortie marked the Squadron’s first opportunity to fly a KC-46 local mission from start to finish and execute it exclusively with 32d ARS aircrew. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ — An aircrew assigned to the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron conducted their first sorite with the KC-46A Pegasus Tanker on Jan. 4, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



The sortie marked the squadron’s first opportunity to test a KC-46 local mission from start to finish and execute it exclusively with 32d ARS aircrew.



“This was an incredible milestone for our squadron,” said Lt. Col. Tyler Smith, 32nd ARS commander. As we remain tasked for KC-10 Extender missions, we have had to carefully manage our crew force to ensure we are both maximizing our aircrew conversion to the KC-46 while maintaining a credible crew force to execute global operations in the KC-10. This is our first opportunity and test as a squadron to own a KC-46 local mission from start to finish and be able to execute it with only 32d ARS aircrew.”



The 32d ARS’s conversion to the KC-46 started from scratch. On the official first day of conversion, the squadron had five qualified aircrew members. Since then, they’ve increased their qualified aircrew number to 13.



“By the end of this month, we are expecting to have over thirty qualified pilots and boom operators with another twenty-five working their way through KC-46 training,” said Smith. “We’ve worked very closely with our Air Force Personnel Center’s functional manager as we’ve significantly reprioritized getting crew members through training as quickly as possible.”



The conversion to the KC-46 has been bittersweet for the 32nd ARS with the KC-10 having served as the heart and soul of the squadron for more than 40 years.



“The KC-10 has been the aircraft our pilots became Aircraft Commanders and Instructor Pilots on, and the aircraft our Flight Engineers and Boom Operators became instructors and evaluators on,” said Smith. “They’ve seen, firsthand, the incredible capability the KC-10 brought to the fight and they are extremely proud of being a part of that legacy. At the same time our aircrew are very excited about the KC-46, the advanced warfighting capabilities it now brings to the fight, what those capabilities mean for the Joint Force, and their opportunity to be the ones to transition our squadron to its latest weapon system.”



Key to this conversion was the shared knowledge and resources of the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron, which began its conversion from the KC-10 first.



“The 2nd Air Refueling Squadron has been instrumental in our ability to reach this milestone,” said Smith. “Because their conversion was ahead of ours, their experienced KC-46 Instructor Pilots and Instructor Boom Operators have been providing the training and development for our aircrew as we wait for more of our pilots and aircrew to complete their training. Establishing close partnerships through the same flights as the 2nd ARS allowed us to leverage their lessons learned and build the best shared practices.”



With the completion of this first major milestone, the 32d ARS will be in an all-out sprint through the rest of its conversion in an effort to capitalize on this new weapons system’s utility.



“The advanced warfighting capabilities of the KC-46 have already, and will continue to redefine how we approach and execute maneuvers for the Joint Force against Near-Peer competitors,” said Smith. “For the remainder of our conversion timeline, we will participate in as many joint exercises as we can while partnering and integrating with units from other Major Commands, Services, and Combatant Commands, in a deliberate effort to build our credible capacity as a KC-46 crew force.”



This local mission, an important first step in testing, left the 32nd ARS hungry for more and excited to expand the capabilities this new weapon system brings to the fight.



“As we continue to get more aircrew back from KC-46 training we are very excited to start spreading our wings by adding more 32 ARS-owned local missions,” said Smith. From there, we look forward to expanding our participation in global KC-46 missions and major exercises.”



Through its extensive capability to increase the lethality and tempo of warfighting by integrating the Joint Force, and its ability to maneuver information for the strategic decision advantage of commanders at all echelons, the KC-46 is redefining mobility as a force multiplier.