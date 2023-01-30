Doc Jargon: Poppin' Smoke

Dear Doc Jargon,



I live outside Fort Riley and work at a little café here. The other day I had a group in who were having breakfast as a celebration for one of their coworkers getting orders to someplace he’d always wanted to go.

While the team was there, one Soldier turned to another and said, “I’m going to pop smoke.” He then grabbed his check and left.

Can you tell me what pop smoke means? Other than that, the military people were fun to wait on and they tipped me well too!



Sincerely,

Non-Smoking Waitress





Dear Non-Smoking Waitress,



First, I just want to say thank you for serving the Soldiers and families who frequent your café. Going out for a meal is always a nice treat and it wouldn’t be nearly so good without good service.

As for your question, the term comes from the use of smoke grenades. Smoke grenades are used to provide concealment to troops as they maneuver. When you activate the smoke grenade, you pull a pin and throw it. Instead of an explosion, you get a popping noise and then the smoke. Because the device is often used to provide a safe retreat for troops after a mission, the term of pop or popping smoke, came to be associated with a departure.

So, when the Soldier says he’s going to pop smoke, he is saying it’s time for him to leave.

I hope that clears the air for you.



Sincerely,

Doc Jargon

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023