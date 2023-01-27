Field Artillery Commandant receives first star

FORT SILL, Okla. (Jan. 27, 2023) — Commandant of the Field Artillery, Col. Shane P. Morgan, was promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony at Fort Sill Friday, January 27.



“And what a special day this is for our Army, for our artillery community, for Team Sill, and especially for colonel, soon to be brigadier general, Shane Morgan and his family and friends,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.



Surrounded by both his immediate and Army families, Morgan took the field to officially don the rank of brigadier general. Pinned by his wife Katy and their children, Brielle, Brenden, and Foster, as well as his mentor of 36 years, retired Col. Richard Spaulding. Morgan’s father-in-law, Lee Shea, presented him with his general officer belt. The history of the general officer's belt dates back to World War II with an order by the Army Chief of Staff for the belt to be issued to all general officers to add a dressier touch to the khaki shirt and trousers. The thick, black belt, with an 18-carat gold-plated buckle with the imprint of an eagle, was first produced in 1944.



Morgan’s uncle, Tony Morgan, presented him with his general officer’s pistol. Since World War II, the Army has issued each newly promoted general officer a sidearm for personal protection. The manufacturer of the Army’s standard service revolver produces a special issue for general officers that includes a serial number beginning with the letters “G.O.”



Morgan graduated from Norwich University in 1994 and received his commission in the Field Artillery. Before arriving at Fort Sill, he served most recently as the deputy commanding general for sustainment for the 82nd Airborne Division, including forward support in Poland as part of NATO’s Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. He is married to Katy Shea Morgan and they have four children, Brenden, Brielle, Bridget, and Foster.



“This promotion means continued service for me and more Soldiering — my passion — while always putting people first,” said Morgan of his promotion. “Redlegs first. People first. Fires strong. King of battle.”

