NAS Patuxent River Transitions to Health Protection Condition Alpha

Naval Air Station Patuxent River announced Jan. 30 that the installation is now in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Alpha.



Commanders and public health personnel use HPCON levels to guide specific actions personnel can take in response to a health threat. While it’s always important to prevent the spread of germs, there are additional steps personnel and residents can take if COVID-19 transmission becomes more widespread in the community. Under HPCON Alpha, routine measures to prevent the spread of infection are advised in addition to the following:



• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• Continued adherence to hand sanitation,

• Six-foot distancing between persons, as mission performance allows.

• Workplace occupancy must be kept at less than 100 percent capacity.

• Stay informed by routinely checking reliable sources of information such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and your local public health agencies.



Masks are still required within medical facilities such as the Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River. Masks are not required elsewhere, but may be recommended due to personal health circumstances or based on personal preferences.

