Battle Creek Air National Guard Base earns two prestigious Air Force unit awards

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The Michigan Air National Guard’s 110th Wing, stationed at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, was recently selected as a recipient of two prestigious Air Force unit awards: the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award. These recognize the Wing’s exceptionally meritorious service and outstanding achievement between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021. Receiving two Air Force-level unit awards of this caliber within a two-year timeframe is an unprecedented feat in the unit’s 75-year history.



The awards honor the 110th Wing’s support for combat missions in multiple theaters of operation by its remote MQ-9 operations group, while simultaneously activating more than 100 of its members for domestic missions supporting Michigan residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the 110th Wing activated and deployed approximately 40 members at short notice to care for the evacuation of Afghan travelers during Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome in late 2021.



“These awards are a great honor, but they come as no surprise,” said Col. Daniel Kramer II, 110th Wing commander. “I could not be prouder of the way Battle Creek Airmen always rise to the occasion and perform beyond expectation when our nation needs them most.”



The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units. Since its formation in 1947, the 110th Wing has earned the award eight times, most recently in 2017.



The Air Force Meritorious Unit Award is presented to Air Force units for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding achievement or service in direct support of combat operations against an armed enemy of the U.S. on or after Sept. 11, 2001. This is the first time the 110th Wing has directly received this honor.



The 110th Wing was led by Col. Shawn Holtz from June 2019 until Kramer took command in June 2022. It was also recently announced that the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing, stationed at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan has received the Air Force Meritorious Unit award for the period of April 1 – Dec. 31, 2021.



“This recognition for the Michigan Air National Guard speaks directly to the professionalism and excellence of each and every member of this elite team.” said Holtz, who now serves as deputy commander of the Michigan Air National Guard at the Michigan National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Lansing. “These awards are proof that our Michigan Airmen are not only busier than ever: they’re delivering the right support at the right time to further our national security in very meaningful ways.”

