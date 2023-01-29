Merrillville, Indiana, Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the Pacific Ocean

A Merrillville, Indiana, native and 2021 graduate of Merrillville High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115).



Petty Officer 3rd Class Elizabeth Quinonesmaldonado joined the Navy in 2021 as a cryptologic technician (technical), or CTR, and is now forward-deployed aboard Rafael Peralta to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“When I graduated high school, I wasn’t quite ready to commit to college,” said Quinonesmaldonado. “Considering that, I come from a military family and they all had really good experiences during their service, so I decided that was something I wanted to pursue.”



Quinonesmaldonado said she chose to enlist as a CTR because the rate offers a wide variety of career opportunities.



“I was offered three rates, but when I looked into what CTRs do, it really piqued my interest,” said Quinonesmaldonado. “There are a lot of options. As a CTR, we can go on subs, ships or shore and follow a number of different career paths.”



CTRs are responsible for providing tactical guidance to special warfare operations and ships across the fleet and serve as experts in radar surveillance and missile defense. In her short time aboard Rafael Peralta, Quinonesmaldonado said her technical level of knowledge in these areas has already grown significantly.



“One of the most valuable experiences I’ve had on board so far was hands-on training when NIWTG (Naval Information Warfare Training Group) came on for our cryptologic warfare certification,” said Quinonesmaldonado. “We actually ran some simulations and had the opportunity to compile reports and send them out just as we would if we were operating at sea.”



Quinonesmaldonado spent about six months in her primary division before going on a temporary assignment as a food service attendant (FSA) in the ship’s galley, a duty most junior Sailors fulfill early in their careers. It is a duty she has not only embraced, but one she has excelled in, earning the honor of FSA of the Month for January 2023.



“CTR3 Quinonesmaldonado is a highly motivated, standout Sailor who gives her best day in and day out,” said Lt. Domenic Mariani, Rafael Peralta’s supply officer. “Her positive attitude is infectious and I’m proud to have her as part of my food service operation.”



According to Quinonesmaldonado, if there is one thing she has learned since joining the Navy, it is how to be a more effective communicator.



“I’ve learned to be better at communicating with others and helping others out,” said Quinonesmaldonado. “Being an FSA has forced me to come out of my shell and has taught me a lot about what it is to be a leader because it requires you to take charge of a lot.”



While Quinonesmaldonado is making the best of her opportunities as an FSA, she said she is looking forward to eventually rejoining her division.



“I’m really looking forward to getting back and continuing to do my job,” said Quinonesmaldonado. “I want to build on the experience I already have, be my best at my job and focus on studying for the advancement exam.”



Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

