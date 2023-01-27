Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Photo Essay: Garrison Chaplain at 2023 Fort McCoy Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance

    Fort McCoy Garrison Chaplain at 2023 Fort McCoy Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble with the Fort McCoy Garrison Religious Support Office

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble with the Fort McCoy Garrison Religious Support Office gives the benediction and final prayer Jan. 19, 2023, during the 2023 Fort McCoy, Wis., Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance at McCoy’s Community Center.

    Dozens of people attended the event that was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office.

    Marcus Gentry, an innovator, speaker, and consultant, served as the guest speaker.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 16:45
    Story ID: 437406
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Photo Essay: Garrison Chaplain at 2023 Fort McCoy Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

