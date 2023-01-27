Fort McCoy Photo Essay: Garrison Chaplain at 2023 Fort McCoy Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble with the Fort McCoy Garrison Religious Support Office...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble with the Fort McCoy Garrison Religious Support Office gives the benediction and final prayer Jan. 19, 2023, during the 2023 Fort McCoy, Wis., Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance at McCoy’s Community Center. Dozens of people attended the event that was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office. Marcus Gentry, an innovator, speaker, and consultant, served as the guest speaker. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble with the Fort McCoy Garrison Religious Support Office gives the benediction and final prayer Jan. 19, 2023, during the 2023 Fort McCoy, Wis., Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance at McCoy’s Community Center.



Dozens of people attended the event that was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office.



Marcus Gentry, an innovator, speaker, and consultant, served as the guest speaker.



