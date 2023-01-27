Air Guard’s 114th Space Control Squadron redesignated as electromagnetic warfare squadron

Photo By Senior Airman Jacob Hancock | Members of the 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, Florida Air National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jacob Hancock | Members of the 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, operate on equipment at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 8, 2023. The unit's federal mission is to deliver offensive counterspace and space situational awareness to rapidly achieve flexible and versatile effects in support of global and theater campaigns. They also provide mission-ready citizen-Airmen and equipment to Combatant Commanders in support of operations worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock) see less | View Image Page

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – The 114th Space Control Squadron, a geographically separated unit assigned to the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, was redesignated as the 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, Jan. 14, 2023.



The redesignation more accurately associates the unit’s name with their mission and aligns them with their active-duty Space Force counterparts who were redesignated last year. It also reflects the evolution of electromagnetic warfare technologies to the forefront of space operations.



According to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott McGuire, commander of the 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, the squadron will now be recognized, by name, as a combat unit providing critical electromagnetic warfare functions to joint force warfighters across domains while they continue providing the same support to the U.S. Space Force. This change also further recognizes that these Airmen provide the same capabilities as their active-duty Space Force counterparts.



The 114th’s mission is to organize, train, and equip personnel to conduct electromagnetic attacks in contested, congested, and constrained environments downrange through the use of specialized equipment such as the counter communications system, or CCS. The CCS denies communications from satellites in orbit, which cuts off adversarial communications during a conflict and creates a safer and more secure environment for U.S. and joint warfighters.



“Successful space operations depend on dominating the electromagnetic spectrum,” said Ed Zoiss, president of the space and airborne systems segment for L3Harris Technologies and Navy veteran. “Denying our enemies the ability to use their space assets protects U.S. warfighter operations.”



While their mission remains the same, the newly designated electromagnetic warfare squadron remains committed to ensuring they develop combat-trained, combat-ready, and combat-focused Airmen who are ready to support warfighters across all domains.



“The Department of Defense’s growing dependence on the electromagnetic spectrum to remain connected and share data is only growing,” explained U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Surman, assistant operations officer at the 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron. “It’s important that we recognize that we need the capability to conduct both electromagnetic and kinetic attacks; we can deliver a multitude of options.”



Air National Guard units reporting to the former U.S. Space Command have continued supporting space-centric missions for the Space Force since its inception in 2019; the units have an atypical arrangement in which they fall under a major command of the Air Force, while receiving operational taskings from the Space Force.