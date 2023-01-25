NRSE Chief of Staff joins Governor Abbott and Army and Air Force Leaders to Support Largest Statewide Support Agreement in History

Photo By Jay Cope | Captain Greg Smith, Navy Region Southeast Chief of Staff, sits with Texas Governor...... read more read more Photo By Jay Cope | Captain Greg Smith, Navy Region Southeast Chief of Staff, sits with Texas Governor Greg Abbot following the signing of an historic proclamation for the largest Department of Defense Inter Governmental Service Agreement. The proclamation recognizes the first IGSA with a single partner that will benefit three military branches. Representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation, U.S. Army, and U.S. Air Force were also on hand for the signing ceremony. (US Navy photo by Rod Hafemeister, RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

Navy Region Southeast Chief of Staff Capt. Greg Smith sat next to Texas Governor Greg Abbott as the proclamation supporting the largest-ever statewide intergovernmental support agreement between the state and the Department of Defense was signed.



As he signed the document, Abbott proclaimed, “There’s an old saying…’Everything is bigger in Texas.’ And today, we’re going to add to that list. We are signing the biggest-ever statewide (IGSA) between the United States military and our country.”



The agreement is expected to save millions of dollars every year by obtaining road maintenance and repair through a public-private partnership. The IGSA is also expected to reduce the time it takes to complete projects and decrease the burden on civilian workforce on the installations.



Between the Army, Navy and Air Force, 15 installations are expected to eventually benefit from the IGSA.



“A project of this magnitude doesn’t just happen. It is facilitated through the efforts of an incredible team of professionals,” Smith stated during his remarks at the signing ceremony. “I am grateful to see you all here today and for the amazing efforts I know still lie ahead. The value that this future partnership brings to the Navy and our national defense cannot be overstated, and my staff and I are excited and proud to be a part of the team working to bring these projects to fruition.”



The IGSA is expected to save the region’s three Texas installations, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, NAS Corpus Christi, and NAS Kingsville; up to $36 million over the next decade.



Smith joined the Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, and Mr. Robert Moriarty, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations representing the three services. Once the IGSA is formally signed by the three services, it will be the Department of Defense’s first IGSA involving three branches with a single public partner.