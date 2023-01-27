Nearly 40,000 ICE comment cards making a difference at Fort Bragg

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | On average, Fort Bragg receives nearly 40,000 Interactive Customer Evaluation comments...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | On average, Fort Bragg receives nearly 40,000 Interactive Customer Evaluation comments each year from active-duty military service members, government civilians, contractors, retirees, and Family members. Let Your Voice Be Heard! To submit an ICE comment, go to https://ice.disa.mil/ or click the ICE link at the bottom of the Fort Bragg Home website at https://home.army.mil/bragg. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – On average, Fort Bragg receives nearly 40,000 Interactive Customer Evaluation comments each year from active-duty military service members, government civilians, contractors, retirees, and Family members.



In fiscal year 2022, Fort Bragg’s overall customer satisfaction rating was 97% for all garrison services, exceeding the 90% customer satisfaction rating set by Installation Management Command.



According to Gray Cockerham, Fort Bragg chief of the plans, analysis and integration office, “Our ICE program provides an open forum for the voices of our customers to be heard. ICE allows our customers to recognize outstanding service, make recommendations for improvements, and lets us know when we miss the mark. Our ICE Program Manager, Mr. Edward Milligan, takes great pride in leveraging the ICE customer feedback to improve our services, thus enhancing both morale and readiness.”



ICE also supports the IMCOM Service Culture Campaign goals of renewing the focus on People and their quality of life. The SCC represents IMCOM’s philosophy and focus on how we treat, take care of, and interact with those we support, both our customers and our fellow employees.



Do you have something to say about the customer service you received at Fort Bragg? Do you have a suggestion for improvement, or would you like to recognize someone for a job well done?



There’s no better place to do so than on ICE.



Because ICE is accessible through any internet browser or via a QR code, anyone can provide feedback about the customer service experience at any time. Comments might include recognizing a positive experience with a service provider, suggesting an improvement to a service, recommending a change to operating hours, or changing a policy.



Once on the ICE website, customers can search by installation and service. If the service provider does not have an ICE account, the feedback will register as a general site comment. The installation ICE administrator will then forward the comment to the appropriate service provider.



Sometimes an ICE comment is received that is unrelated to installation services. These include comments related to unit leadership, command climate, personnel actions and policies, and the work environment. In these situations, the ICE administrator will redirect the ICE comment card to the appropriate unit, organization, agency, or leadership for situational awareness and resolution.



Follow-up to ICE comments can take place in one of two ways. If a response is requested and contact information is provided with the ICE card, the customer will be contacted within three business days via phone or email. If no response or contact information is provided with the ICE card, then it will be reviewed and closed out within five business days.



“ICE is directly related to service delivery,” said Liz Pyon, program manager for the installation status report for services (performance). “ISR-SP measures our performance in all services and ICE feedback is used to improve service delivery. Hence, ICE can translate into higher performance ratings in ISR-SP for our garrison.”



Let Your Voice Be Heard! To submit an ICE comment, go to https://ice.disa.mil/ or click the ICE link at the bottom of the Fort Bragg Home website at https://home.army.mil/bragg.



Story by Edward Milligan, Fort Bragg plans, analysis and integration office interactive customer evaluation program manager