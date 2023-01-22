Total Force Recruiting represents at the “Unleash The Beast’s Gwinnett Chute Out”

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas -- Air Force Recruiting Service continued its partnership with the Professional Bull Riders, Inc. for the PBR Gwinnett Chute Out in Duluth, GA, Jan. 21-22, 2023.



AFRS has been partnering with PBR since 2008 and Total Force recruiters from all three air components, active Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, will be accompanying this year's PBR ‘Unleash the Beast’ series tour featuring 24 events across 24 cities.



The Air Force partnership with PBR is designed to assist with recruiting, outreach and awareness in local communities around the U.S.



“The Air Force has enjoyed its partnership with PBR over the years, and we are honored to be part of the 2023 PBR season,” said Brig. Gen. Konata Crumbly, joint staff director, Georgia National Guard. "The PBR is a great organization with dedicated and patriotic fans. We are always excited to share what the Air Force is all about with such a great community."



The PBR 'Unleash the Beast' is a premier televised series competition featuring the 40 best bull riders and fiercest bulls in the world, challenging the riders for a chance at the championship. Total Force recruiting hopes to find future Air Force members in the crowd.



"We want to help potential recruits make the best decision ... when deciding to join and serve in the Air Force," said Tech. Sgt. Dewayne Staten, Georgia Air National Guard production recruiter. “Having the Total Force initiative provides recruits the information and options they need to know when volunteering to serve their country.”



Total Force recruiting unites active-duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard into one team during events like these so potential recruits can learn more about how to serve their way in the Air Force, whether full-time or part-time

