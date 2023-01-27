Emerald Strike 2023: Bilateral exercise begins

The 555th “Triple Nickel” Fighter Squadron kicked off Emerald Strike 2023, Jan. 27, at Grosseto Air Base, Italy.



The two-week exercise is designed to optimize integration of aircraft and to strengthen interoperability with Italian Air Forces during joint operations and air defenses to maintain joint readiness.



This exercise is designed to test the squadron's ability to rapidly deploy and integrate with Allied forces while delivering combat air power more effectively.



The Triple Nickel’s objectives are focused on air operations in highly contested environments, coalition planning and effectiveness and logistic consolidation.



“Emerald Strike provides our Airman critical opportunities to train how we fight,” said Lt. Col. Rolf Tellefsen, 555th FS commander. “Training with our joint partners increases our capabilities and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense.”



Aviano’s Airman are ready and adaptable warriors, committed to Allies and Partners, who are devoted to our community and one another.



For more information on Emerald Strike 2023, please contact 31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs via email at 31fw.pa@us.af.mil.

