Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day

    Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright | Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, showcase...... read more read more

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, showcased an F-35A Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Mesa Gateway Aviation Day, Jan. 24, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona.
    Elementary school students from around the Phoenix area were able to see military and civilian aircraft, try on flight equipment and learn about the life of U.S. Air Force pilots.
    “The best part was getting to see those kids’ faces light up,” said Capt. Melanie Kluesner, 56th Operational Support Squadron instructor pilot. “As we talked about everything the F-35 is capable of, they realized that we do more than just fly fast, and they were really amazed.”
    The accompanying pilots and support team brought various pieces of flight gear, allowing the students to try on some of the equipment, while also teaching them about their use.
    U.S. Air Force aircraft joined the 56th FW, including a T-38 Talon from the 509th Bomb Wing, and a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Hawaii Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 18:25
    Story ID: 437330
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day, by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day
    Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day
    Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day
    Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day
    Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day
    Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day
    Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-35
    56th Fighter Wing
    Mesa Gateway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT