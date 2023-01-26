It's Final! Last MHS GENESIS Staff Q&A Ahead of Spring 2023 MHS GENESIS Transition

Bethesda, Maryland (January 26, 2023) – With less than two months before the transition to MHS GENESIS, the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) MHS GENESIS and Leidos Partnership Defense Health (LPDH) host the final MHS GENESIS Staff Q&A.



The topics addressed were required training, pre-go-live activities, Go-Live Support, and a host of other MHS GENESIS-related questions.



"My role is to help navigate and connect with people and the resources to master MHS GENESIS," said Rebecca Meyer, LPDH Wave Lead for WRNMMC. "We will see you to the finish line and ensure you have the pathway to success laid."



Throughout the hour-long interactive session, panel members highlighted the work that goes into ensuring WRNMMC providers and staff have the tools available to navigate MHS GENESIS successfully.



The in-person interactive session may be the final one before the go-live date, but Army Maj. Kirt Cline, WRNMMC's MHS GENESIS Site POC, shared that providers and staff can find resources related to MHS GENESIS on the medical facility's SharePoint page, which houses the link to MilSuite where "an extensive number of resources are."



"When we think of resources, there's a plethora of them, " Cline said. "Having these resources available to us doesn't take away from reaching out to someone."



To foster ongoing communication and assistance leading up to and after WRNMMC's go-live, Lt. Cmdr. Isaac Schwartz, WRNMMC's MHS GENESIS Information Steering Committee Chair (ISC) Chair encourages providers and staff to use their assigned Super User and Middle Manager experts.

"They're empowered, capable, educated, and trained to serve you," said Schwartz. "They are your first stop."



MHS GENESIS is the DOD's new electronic health record for the Military Health System. Once deployed at all military hospitals and clinics worldwide, you can access your health records from any military hospital or clinic from anywhere, anytime.



Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will transition to MHS GENESIS on Mar. 25.



For more information on MHS GENESIS, visit walterreed.tricare.mil/MHS-GENESIS.



