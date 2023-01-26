USNS Richard Byrd Hosts MSC’s First Post-COVID Tiger Cruise

Courtesy Photo | Family members of Military Sealift Command dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Richard E....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Family members of Military Sealift Command dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) pose on the bridge of the ship during a Tiger Cruise from Bremerton, Wash., to Portland, Ore. The Tiger Cruise was the first for Military Sealift Command since the 2020 COVID restrictions were put into place to protect ships’ crews from the virus. see less | View Image Page

Family members and friends got the opportunity to experience life at-sea on a Military Sealift Command (MSC) ship as the participated in a Family Cruise, also known as a Tiger Cruise, onboard the MSC dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) in the Pacific North West.



Fifteen Tigers boarded the ship in Bremerton, Wash., and sailed with them over two days to the Vigor Industrial Shipyard in Portland, Ore. During the trip, the ship sailed through the Puget Sound and down the Columbia River, where the Tigers were able to see a variety of natural wildlife, including Orcas, or Killer Whales.



Below deck, Tigers were treated to tours of work spaces, with the most popular being the Engineering Department, where they saw the big motors that power the ship up close. Evenings included a pizza and movie night.

“Having family and friends onboard your ship to see what you do when you are away at-sea, is a real moral boost for everyone,” said Capt. Lee Apsley, Byrd’s civil service master. “This Tiger Cruise was really fun, and I’m really looking forward to the next one.



The Byrd Tiger Cruise is of special note, as it is the first time an MSC ship has embarked family and friends since the 2020 COVID restrictions were put into place to protect ships’ crews from the virus.



“We are very happy to support this special request,” said Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, commander, Military Sealift Pacific. “Family is important, particularly the families of our civilian mariners who spend long periods away from home in support of our Navy. Being able to give families the opportunity to spend time onboard our ships, to be with their loved ones, and see what they do while at sea, is a special opportunity.”



According to the Navy, Tiger Cruise is the unclassified code name of a guest cruise program that includes two or more consecutive days underway. The primary purpose of a Tiger Cruise is for service members to acquaint their family members with their ship and their shipboard duties, and is intended to contribute to good morale and instill a sense of pride in the Navy and their ships. It also enhances public understanding of the Navy and increases community awareness.