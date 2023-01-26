190th Members Participate in Joint Aeromedical Evacuation Training

FORBES FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Kan. -- The 117th Air Refueling Squadron and the 190th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron took part in an Aeromedical Evacuation training mission hosted by the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on January 11, 2023 in Oklahoma.

The AE mission allows individuals that require additional medical attention to be quickly transported to a location to provide them the care they need. This can range from heart issues, cancer, stroke, premature babies, psyche patients or wounded Soldiers.

“It is a unique privilege to fly a jet that can provide things such as relief, humanitarian aid, and medical support,” said Col. Brian Budden, 190th Air Refueling Wing, commander. “The sense of pride and purpose for the whole crew is significant.”

AE missions for the KC-135 have become almost obsolete due to the fact the C-17, C-130 and KC-46 have all the equipment needed on board. However, Airmen can be tasked while deployed to complete an AE mission at any time, there are only a handful of 117th boom operators that have completed this type of training.

“This training gives the opportunity to young Airmen to be placed in a situation that they have never been in,” said Senior Master Sgt. Nathan Neidhardt, 190th ARW, senior evaluator boom. “They also had an experienced aircrew train them on what could happen.”

The 190th hopes to continue this partnership in the future and be able to be able to participate in more training opportunities that provide care to the surrounding communities.

