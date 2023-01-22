Crawl. Walk. Run.

Members of the 375th Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding), HQ, 518th Sustainment Brigade, one of the newest units in the 143d Sustainment Command-Expeditionary, recently tested their skills at Camp Butner, N.C. in preparation for their entry into the Philip A. Connelly Awards Program, which recognizes excellence in Army Food Service.



The unit was evaluated by staff from the 377th Theater Sustainment Command and 143d ESC on their ability to provide a full service meal in an field environment.



This was the first time that many of the members of the company worked together and the experience of the NCO Corps shined through as they mentored their junior Soldiers to accomplish the tasks at hand.



The 375th will continue to hone their craft at upcoming battle assemblies and their annual training exercise in hopes of being nominated to represent the U.S. Army Reserve in a future Department of the Army-level competition.



